Spring preview this weekend in Denver with warm temps, sunny skies

DENVER (KDVR) -- The warming trend looks to continue into the weekend.

We are expecting mid to upper 60s for your Friday under mainly sunny skies.

The warmest day is still Saturday with upper 60s to 70 degrees possible.

It will definitely feel like the start of spring. However, remember: March is Denver's snowiest month, on average. So, enjoy the warmth before the snow and cold return.

Daylight Saving Time begins 2 a.m. Sunday. Don't forget to "spring forward" Saturday night and set your clocks ahead one hour or you'll be late for everything on Sunday.

We are expecting increasing clouds on Sunday with highs dipping just a tad to the low 60s. There will also be scattered rain -- not snow -- showers in the evening that could linger past midnight.

Next week will bring more seasonal mid- to upper 50s each day with partly sunny skies and dry conditions taking over the forecast again.

Our next chance for snow looks to arrive around March 17 or 18.