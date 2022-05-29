DENVER (KDVR) — Spotty showers linger across Denver and the Eastern Plains Sunday night with cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be seasonal in the middle 40s with a slowing wind.

Memorial Day has the chance for an early shower, but that ends quickly with partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs are cooler, only reaching the upper 60s with a breezy afternoon wind.

Tuesday will be dry for most of the day with below-average highs in the middle 60s. Rain arrives after sunset and lingers overnight. Showers wrap up on Wednesday morning, but clouds stick around into the afternoon. Temperatures are cool in the middle 60s with a lighter wind.

Sunshine and more seasonal highs in the 70s are back for Thursday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are also here on Friday with a nice bump in temperatures. Highs reach the low 80s with a small chance for a late-day storm.

The weekend is also warm with highs in the lower 80s. There is a chance for an isolated storm on Saturday but mostly sunny skies are in the forecast all weekend.