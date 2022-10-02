DENVER (KDVR) — Rain and snow showers can linger in the mountains Sunday night with extra clouds across Denver. Overnight lows will be mild in the upper 40s with a light wind. Monday starts off with a mix of sun and clouds, helping highs reach the lower 70s. Scattered showers are possible later in the day, and can linger past sunset.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance for a shower on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday have more sunshine in the forecast with highs around the 70-degree mark.

Friday has a few more clouds and the chance for a spotty shower. Highs are mild heading into the weekend, making it to the upper 60s. Saturday also has the extra clouds with small rain chances and highs near 70. Sunday brings the sunshine back to the front range with highs topping out at 70 degrees.