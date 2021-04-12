Soggy week ahead with plenty of rain and snow headed to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We are expecting a very unsettled weather pattern this week which will keep Denver and most of the state dealing with periodic rain and snow showers. We could see our first shot of light snow during the overnight hours heading into early Tuesday.

Another shot of rain and snow showers will arrive later on Tuesday with it turning to all snow going into early Wednesday. There will be some grassy accumulation along the Front Range. The roads could be slick in the foothills to the west of Denver where snow may accumulate more.



There looks to be a break in the showers for a small window on Wednesday and early Thursday. Then more rain and snow will return for Friday into Saturday. That end of the week round of showers could bring several more inches of snow to metro Denver.

The forecast slowly starts to dry out over the weekend although a few rain showers will still be possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.