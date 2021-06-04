Soaring toward 90 degrees, sunshine Friday; Hot and dry through weekend, tiny t-storm chances

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting sunshine on Friday with highs nearing 90 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.
The normal high in Denver right now is 79 degrees. The normal first 90-degree day in Denver occurs on June 10.
The mountains start sunny then watch for a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s with lots snowmelt.
Snowmelt kicks into high gear this weekend as round-the-clock melting engages. We could see a surge in streamflow into next week.
Across the Front Range, I’m forecasting tiny afternoon t-storm chances Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 10-20%. Sunny, dry mornings.
I’m including several 90-degree days next week.