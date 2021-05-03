Soaking rainfall Monday morning with snow west and south; Mother’s Day looks wet

DENVER (KDVR) — Million dollar rainfall will continue throughout the morning on Monday. You can expect soaking rainfall for the morning rush hour across the Front Range. One inch of total rainfall is expected for most of the I-25 Corridor. Rain will taper off this afternoon. Skies might partially clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

It’s all heavy, wet snowfall above 7,000 feet. Rain/snow mix between 6,000 feet and 7,000 feet with zero to two inches of snow accumulation and melting. Three to eight inches of snow above 7,000 feet.

Drier on Tuesday morning then scattered rain showers/t-storms in the afternoon. It will be all snow in the mountains.

A few lingering afternoon rain showers or t-storms Wednesday afternoon.

Drier, warmer on Thursday-Saturday. Highs hit 80 on Saturday.

Another wet storm systems could hit on Mother’s Day. Stay tuned.

Forecast snowfall through Monday 10pm.