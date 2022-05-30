DENVER (KDVR) – Great chances for moisture are moving into Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday.

This incoming storm system will keep temperatures cool in Denver with highs in the mid-60s. The morning will be dry with rain showers by the afternoon and evening.

Showers will stay as rain in the lower elevations with snow in the mountains. The showers will continue into Wednesday before ending Wednesday afternoon.

Rain totals by Wednesday on the Front Range will be impressive. Many areas could see up to an inch of rain. The Front Range mountains will see 3 to 9 inches of snow above 9,000 feet.

Dry and warm weather will return on Thursday. Highs will climb back into the 80s by the weekend with a 10% chance for storms each day.