Snowy Wednesday evening drive with slick roads possible in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow showers will be moving from west to east across metro Denver and the Front Range this evening.

Some of the snow bands may be more moderate than the lighter snow expected. Accumulation will be slow to add up through the early evening. However, here are the final totals, with most of this ending around midnight:

It will be cloudy early on Thursday with sunshine returning during the morning drive. It’ll be another cold day with highs expected just below freezing.

We will finally return to the seasonal mid 40s on Friday with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. We will stay in the 40s over the weekend with some light snow late on Saturday, but a sunny and dry Sunday.

We will start next week with even warmer readings in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies and dry conditions prevailing.

