Snowy evening commute in Denver: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow arrives by noon in northern Colorado and the northern mountains. It will move into Denver by Friday afternoon.
Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Here’s how much snow you can expect:
- Denver: 1 to 2 inches
- Palmer Divide: 1 to 3 inches
- Foothills: 3 to 6 inches
- Western Suburbs: 2 to 4 inches
- Fort Collins: 1 inch
- Eastern Plains: up to 1 inch
Snow is likely for the evening rush hour, with temps falling to the 30s in the afternoon.
The snow will taper off tonight and skies will clear into Saturday morning.
Saturday and Sunday into Valentine’s Day are expected to be dry and sunny, with highs near 60 on Sunday and Monday.
The next cold front arrives Wednesday and Thursday with snow chances.