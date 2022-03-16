DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting increasing clouds in Denver on Wednesday with rain showers developing this afternoon, followed by a rain/snow mix tonight. Highs will be in the 50s before dropping into the 40s tonight and eventually the 30s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

The mountains get rain/snow this afternoon changing to all snow tonight. Snow continues into Thursday then it will taper off in the afternoon.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for areas above 6,000 feet, which is where the heaviest snow accumulation will occur.

Storm Totals by 5 p.m. Thursday:

Foothills: 8-16 inches

Palmer Divide: 3-10 inches

Denver: 2-4 inches

Western Suburbs: 3-10 inches

Southern Suburbs: 3-8 inches

Northern Colorado: 0-2 inches

Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches with a pocket of 3-8 inches near Limon.

Inches of total snow

Sunshine returns Friday-Sunday with 50s and 60s.

