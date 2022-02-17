Snowstorm exits, skies clear Thursday; More snow next week

DENVER (KDVR) — We picked up 4-8 inches of total snow across the Front Range. The storm is exiting Colorado and skies will clear. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting lots of sunshine today with highs in the 30s.

The mountains start with low clouds Thursday then skies will clear. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

Friday through Sunday will be dry and warmer. Expect temperatures to reach near 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

10-Day Temperature Forecast. Average high in Denver is 45 degrees.

The next storm system arrives Monday through Wednesday with much colder air in the teens and 20s. Expect single digit overnight lows. We could also see 1-4 inches of snow accumulation across the Front Range. The ski areas could see significant snow accumulation.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.