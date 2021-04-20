Snowstorm clears, sunshine takes over Tuesday; Next storm system looks smaller

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is tapering off and skies will clear across Denver and the Front Range Tuesday morning. Sunny skies through lunch and the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Morning low temperatures are in the teens. The record low in Denver is 13 set in 1966.

We have one more abnormally cold night ahead. Tonight into Wednesday morning could hit 19 in Denver.

The next storm system slides across Colorado Wednesday-Thursday and looks small. Zero to one inch of snow accumulation in Denver. The mountains can expect 1-4 inches.

Highs on Wednesday-Thursday warm into the 40s and 50s in Denver.

We have a small chance (20%) for a rain shower on Friday or rumble of thunder, 60s.

Saturday-Sunday look dry and much warmer with 70s possible.