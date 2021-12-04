Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Snowless streak continues; Watch for cold front coming on Saturday night

DENVER (KDVR) – A mild Saturday with sunshine as Denver’s snowless streak continues. 

There is a front sliding through tonight. That will cause gusty winds for the central and northern mountains and Foothills.  A high-wind watch is up for those areas with gusts of 60-80 mph possible. 

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler and windy. 

It will be turning much colder on Monday with highs only in the low 40s. There is a slight chance of light snow Monday night into early Tuesday, but mainly for the mountains. 

Another system moves in Thursday for snow in the mountains and a chance for snow along the Front Range Thursday night into Friday.

