Snowless streak continues; Watch for cold front coming on Saturday night

DENVER (KDVR) – A mild Saturday with sunshine as Denver’s snowless streak continues.

There is a front sliding through tonight. That will cause gusty winds for the central and northern mountains and Foothills. A high-wind watch is up for those areas with gusts of 60-80 mph possible.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler and windy.

It will be turning much colder on Monday with highs only in the low 40s. There is a slight chance of light snow Monday night into early Tuesday, but mainly for the mountains.

Another system moves in Thursday for snow in the mountains and a chance for snow along the Front Range Thursday night into Friday.