Snowfall totals and a glance at Denver’s next chance for snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s Sunday night to Monday morning snow system brought several inches of wet, heavy snow to the Front Range. The highest totals were south and west of Metro Denver into the higher elevations.

Roads could still be slushy and slick in areas where bigger totals fell but for the most part roads will be wet on Monday evening.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will hit the mid 40s before another round of snow moves in late Tuesday evening. A few of these showers will linger into Wednesday morning before dry weather returns.

Totals look small from this storm with most of the Front Range seeing less than an inch. The mountains will see a few inches of fresh powder.

Thursday’s temperatures will hit the 50s with a 10% chance of a few late showers. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue into Friday.

Colorado will dry out this weekend with high temperatures returning to the 50s and 60s.