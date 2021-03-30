Snowfall reports from Tuesday’s storm with a glance at what to expect for rest of week

DENVER (KDVR) — Snowfall will end by Tuesday afternoon on the Front Range and northeast plains. Sunshine will peak out in some places quickly melting away the snow.

Thanks to warm pavement temperatures from Monday’s high in the 70s, road conditions are good across most of the state despite the snow.

Below is a look at snowfall totals from Tuesday morning’s storm. Some of the foothills and higher elevations picked up several inches of snow.

Places closer to Denver saw a couple of inches, with 1.1 inches of snow measured at Denver International Airport. This increased Denver’s March snowfall total to 33.6 inches and is the second snowiest March on record in Denver.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, dry weather and sunshine will return on Wednesday with high temperatures heating into the 50s.

Temperatures will hit the mid 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be a great weekend to spend time outside.