Snow, wind to create blizzard conditions for parts of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) -- A strong storm system will move across Colorado Friday night and into early Saturday.

We will have rain showers early Saturday along the Front Range, mixing with snow in the evening in Denver.

We expect it to turn to all snow later Friday night and turn windy as well. The best snow will quickly shift east of the city by around midnight.

Accumulation in Denver will be about an inch or two. There could be 1"-3" possible in parts of the foothills west of the city and across higher areas south of downtown.

The deepest snow combined with the strongest wind will hit the far eastern Plains of Colorado, from Limon to Burlington. This part of the state that is under a Blizzard Warning until early Saturday morning.

Driving will be difficult on the Plains Friday night. Snow totals will range from 3"-6".

The weekend will start off windy on Saturday, but will be dry and cool.

It'll be breezy and milder on Sunday.

The rest of next week looks to return to the warmer 60s with just a few showers on a couple of days.