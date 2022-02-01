Snow starts Tuesday afternoon, continues through Wednesday with frigid temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will start first in the foothills and mountains midday Tuesday and will spread over the Front Range by mid to late afternoon.

The snow will be starting across metro Denver during the Tuesday evening drive. Roads should be okay during the commute since it will be early on in the storm.

Heavier snow will build in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which is expected to impact the morning commute. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday. There will likely be several inches of accumulation already with icy and snow-packed roads.

Snow showers will come to an end Wednesday afternoon and evening. The evening commute could still be slick and slow going.

Wednesday’s high temperature will only hit 18 degrees with low temperatures falling below zero Thursday morning.

Totals by 11 p.m. Wednesday:

Denver: 3-6 inches

Foothills: 8-12 inches

Fort Collins: 4-8 inches

Eastern Plains: 3-5 inches

Castle Rock/Palmer Divide: 4-8 inches

Interstate 70 ski areas: 3-8 inches

Southern Mountains: 8-16 inches

Northern Mountains: 1-3 inches west, 4-12 inches east

Dry weather will return Thursday and stay into next week. High temperatures will gradually heat up to the 40s again by Saturday and Sunday.