Snow tonight and tomorrow morning, much colder New Year’s Day

DENVER (KDVR) – With the incoming snow and cold temperatures, the rest of tonight and into Saturday morning is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will gradually increase along the Front Range through the evening hours, and should become heaviest before midnight. Lows tonight will dip into the single digits with a light wind.

Light snow will continue through the first half of Saturday with sunshine returning for the afternoon. High temperatures will be the coldest we’ve seen in months as they only make it to the middle teens.

Total snow accumulation by 5 p.m. Saturday:

Denver: 2-4 inches

Boulder: 4-8 inches

Fort Collins: 2-7 inches

Greeley: 2-7 inches

Castle Rock: 5 inches

Foothills: 4-12 inches

Eisenhower Tunnel: 8-16 inches

Summit County: 8-16 inches

Western Slope ski areas: 10-24 inches

Sunday and the start of the first week of the year look to be sunny and mild as highs return to the 50s. There looks to be some mountain snow that moves in later on Wednesday and the latest model runs have shown the possibility of snow through the metro area Wednesday night.