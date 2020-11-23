Snow to make slick morning drive Tuesday in Denver for Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A winter storm will be moving across Colorado from late Monday night through late on Tuesday. The mountains will benefit from more than a foot of new snow just in time for holiday skiers. However, travel on Tuesday in and out of the high county will be difficult at times.

We are expecting snow in metro Denver to arrive during the overnight hours into early on Tuesday. The best snow and most of the accumulation will fall between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. The roads will be slick for the early part of the morning commute. We are expecting snow to end from north to south by the lunch hour and the sun to return for the afternoon. Roads should improve quickly for the afternoon drive.

There is another chance for light snow late on Thanksgiving night into early on Friday. Right now that snow looks to be light with less than an inch in most places along the Front Range.