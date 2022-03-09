DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will impact Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday before ending Thursday afternoon and evening.

The snow will be heaviest from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday night on the Front Range. Light showers will continue overnight into Thursday morning with most of the accumulation happening Wednesday night.

Dry weather and sunshine will return by Thursday afternoon.

There will be an additional 2 to 4 inches of accumulation on the Front Range with up to 8 inches in the mountains.

Sunshine and dry weather will return on Friday and last into next week. High temperatures will hit the 50s again by Saturday.