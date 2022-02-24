DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says snow is clearing out Thursday and sunshine will return.

Roads remain covered in snow in some areas. Highs on Thursday will reach the lows 20s, which is the warmest in a few days.

The mountains will have a residual snow showers on Thursday with another 1-2 inches of accumulation. Skies will clear during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

Friday looks sunny early then turning partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

Saturday looks sunny with highs around 40 degrees.

Sunday will also be dry and sunny with highs reaching into the 50s.

Temperatures will surge to 60 degrees next week.