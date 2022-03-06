DENVER (KDVR) — The light snow will slowly taper off Sunday night with lows in the middle teens. Meanwhile, mountain snow lingers through Monday afternoon, with cloudy skies moving across the metro area.

Highs are below average on Monday, only making it to the lower 30s. The Palmer Divide can see a quick snow shower on Monday evening.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s. Clouds build early on Wednesday with snow pushing into the metro area later in the evening. Snow sticks around overnight and into Thursday morning.

The snow wraps up by midday Thursday, but highs remain in the lower 20s. Preliminary snow totals will be between 2 to 4 inches in the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in the foothills.

Sunny skies are back Friday and for the weekend with climbing temperatures. Highs will be back to more seasonal averages in the lower to middle 50s.