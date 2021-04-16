Snow tapers off Friday morning in Denver, lingers all day in the Mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — Morning rush hour snow, then tapering off by 9 a.m. in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Snow lingers all day, however, in the mountains, especially on the Divide. Another 1-3 inches of accumulation.

Snow flurries may return to Denver and the Foothills late tonight into early Saturday.

Overall drier on Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Warmer on Sunday with 50s.

Another cold front with snow hits Denver on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Accumulation possible.

We’re watching overnight low temps very carefully. Temperatures in the 20s seem likely, but teens are not out of the question across the Front Range.