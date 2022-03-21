DENVER (KDVR) — Snow showers are coming to an end Monday evening on the Front Range. The impact will stay on the Eastern Plains where there are heavy snow bands and gusty winds.

Most of the Front Range picked up just a dusting of snow keeping the roads wet. The Eastern Plains have been a different story with up to 7-8 inches of snow measured in some isolated spots.

Along with the snow, the plains will continue to see gusty winds with low visibility Monday evening. The snow will end overnight with another 1 to 3 inches possible.

There will be another chance for isolated snow showers on Tuesday. Once again, due to low accumulation amounts and mild temperatures, the impact on the roads will stay low.

It will be dry and warm the rest of the week on the Front Range with high temperatures hitting the 70s by the weekend.