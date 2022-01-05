Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow showers, slick roads Wednesday night, below zero temps Thursday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will fall Wednesday afternoon and evening creating slick roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Along with the snow, winds will be gusty and temperatures will be frigid early on Thursday.

The snow showers will come to an end in the lower elevations before about 4 a.m. on Thursday. This is a banded snowfall even, meaning that some areas will see heavy bands of snow with higher totals and others nearby who aren’t under the heavy bands will see much lower totals.

Because of the banding, the snow total will range from 1 to 4 inches in metro Denver, .5 to 2 inches on the Palmer Divide, and 3 to 7 inches for the northern Front Range. Areas into the foothills, like Boulder, will likely see 4 to 8 inches.

Roads will stay slick and icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning thanks to the very cold temperatures moving in with this storm system.

Low temperatures will fall to zero degrees or below zero for most of northeast Colorado Thursday morning. Because of this, the Pinpoint Weather Team has extended the Pinpoint Weather Alert through Thursday morning.

Thursday’s high temperatures will hit the 20s in Denver with dry conditions after 4 a.m. Much warmer and drier weather will move in on Friday with highs in the 50s.

There is a 10% chance for an isolated shower on Saturday with better chances in the mountains.

Dry and warm weather will return next week.