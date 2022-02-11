Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow showers, slick roads to impact Friday evening commute

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will fall during the Friday evening commute making roads slick. Accumulation is expected for most on the Front Range.

The snow will fall from Friday afternoon through Friday evening and will end in the overnight hours. It will be heaviest and most widespread during the evening drive which could cause slowdowns on the roads.

Totals will be about 1-2 inches in metro Denver, 2-5 inches in the foothills and 1-3 inches for the Palmer Divide and west side of metro Denver. The mountains will see a range of 1 to 6 inches of snow depending on location.

Dry weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s again on Sunday.

Mild and dry weather will stay in the forecast through Valentine’s Day and Tuesday.

Another round of snow will move in late Wednesday into Thursday of next week.