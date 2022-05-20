DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will continue Friday afternoon and evening before ending midday Saturday.

In Metro Denver, the rain/snow mix will change over to snow by the evening commute Friday night. Snow will fall overnight and clear from north to south midday Saturday. The Palmer Divide and mountains will be the last areas to see the snow end.

Temperatures will fall to about 30 degrees in Denver overnight. Make sure to protect any sensitive vegetation.

Roads will likely just stay wet or with small amounts of slush in the metro and lower elevations. However, as you head south and west into the foothills and Palmer Divide there will be slick and snowy roads with heavy, wet snowfall.

Snow totals will be around 2 to 5 inches in metro Denver but will appear less than that due to a lot of melting. The Palmer Divide will see 6 to 12 inches of snow with 8 to 16 in the foothills.

Some of the eastern mountains will see one to two feet of snow. Areas that will see over 6 inches of snow could see widespread tree damage and power outages. Be prepared!

Temperatures will fall to 28 degrees by Sunday morning. Highs will hit the 50s and 60s again Sunday through Wednesday with a chance for rain each day.

Dry and warm weather returns Thursday and Friday.