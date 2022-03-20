DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds continue to increase tonight, ahead of snow showers on Monday. Lows will dip to freezing in the city with stronger winds.

Snow enters the metro area by 7 a.m. and will linger through the afternoon. Highs make it to the lower 40s with a breezy northerly wind.

Snow accumulations in the city will be a dusting to 2 inches; the foothills and along the Palmer Divide can receive 2-4 inches.

The impact to the roads will be very minimal with the ground warming this weekend and highs in the low 40s. Expect to mainly see wet roads, like this past week’s storm.

Clouds move back in for Tuesday with breezy winds and highs in the middle 40s. A quick round of light snow is possible Tuesday evening in the foothills, but Denver misses out on most of that.

An additional dusting to 2 inches is possible with that next burst of snow.

Skies then clear out for the middle of the workweek with climbing temperatures. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 40s with a brisk wind. Thursday is warmer as highs make it to the lower 60s.

It gets even warmer heading into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees through the weekend.