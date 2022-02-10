Snow showers, cooler temperatures move in Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday was another mild day on the Front Range with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Colorado’s next storm system moves in on Friday bringing scattered snow showers and cooler temperatures.

The snow will start around midday Friday and will continue into the afternoon and evening before ending late Friday night.

Totals will range from a dusting up to an inch in metro Denver with up to 3 inches into the foothills. There will be a bullseye for some higher totals in parts of Boulder and Larimer counties.

Pavement temperatures will be warm so roads should be okay for the beginning of the Friday commute. There could be some slowdowns after 5 p.m. as the sun starts to set and temperatures get colder.

Warmer and dry weather will return for the weekend. Highs will hit the 50s again on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will be close to the 60s on Valentine’s Day.

Another chance for snow moves in on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.