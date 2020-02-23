Snow showers, cold return for Sunday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow showers return to the Front Range. This will make travel very difficult this afternoon, especially on the west and south side of the metro area.

Expect bands of heavy snow through the day with breezy conditions. Snow showers will pick up in intensity through the mid-morning and early afternoon hours, clearing this evening. Totals will range from 0-4″ for the Denver metro area, with 3-6″ possible on the south end of the metro and Palmer Divide. Expect under 2″ for the eastern plains, with totals ranging from 5-10″ for the high country.

Conditions will start out dry on Monday morning, but don’t expect it to stay that way! Scattered snow showers will return by Monday afternoon as highs stay in the 30-40s. These snow showers will remain in the forecast Monday night and into Tuesday.

We’ll finally start to see a warm up and drier weather return to the Front Range by Wednesday. Expect sunshine to stay in the forecast through Saturday with highs getting back into the 50s.