Snow returns with more possible before Christmas in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will fall in the Colorado mountains tonight with as much as 4-8 inches possible by late on Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for slick travel mainly around Steamboat Springs tonight.

Denver will see light snow from just before noon until around 5 p.m. The small window for snow will limit accumulation with nothing expected north of the city and up to an inch or less in the city. There could be an inch or slightly more south of downtown.

We will dry out over the weekend with milder temperatures in the 50s expected on Sunday into early next week. That might help melt the crusty snow on side streets.

We are forecasting additional light snow to fall again on Wednesday into early on Christmas Eve. Right now snow totals look low with around an inch possible again. But, it could be enough in some areas for a White Christmas if having snow on the ground counts for you.