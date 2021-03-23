Snow returns tonight into Wednesday morning with highs in the 40s

DENVER (KDVR) — A small storm system arrives tonight with snow across the Front Range. It continues into Wednesday morning. One inch of snow accumulation in Denver. One to three inches in the Western and Southern Suburbs. Up to six inches in the Foothills.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect One to three inches at the ski resorts. Heavier accumulation in the Southern Mountains with 6-12 inches.

We’ll get a dry break on Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.

The next storm system arrives late Thursday through Friday. Rain/snow in Denver on Friday. Snow in the Foothills. Central and Northern Mountain ski areas pick up two to six inches.

Drier and warmer this weekend with 50s and 60s.

Forecast snowfall tonight into Wednesday morning.

Forecast snow totals tonight into Wednesday morning.