Snow possible on Thanksgiving in Denver

Weather Forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — We have a couple chances for light snow in the Denver metro area in the coming week and one of those shots could be on Thanksgiving.

Your weekend is looking dry with some morning clouds early on Saturday followed by more sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday is looking mainly sunny and both days will have mild temperature readings.

Our first chance for light snow arrives very late Monday night into early on Tuesday. It is possible to get a little grassy accumulation of less than an inch in some Front Range locations.

The second shot of snow will arrive in similar fashion starting late on Thanksgiving night into early Friday. Another light accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Right now neither storm looks robust with deep snow, but we will continue to track them as they get closer to see if we need to adjust our snow totals forecast. We could certainly use more!

