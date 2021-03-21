Snow moving in and sticking around: Pinpoint Weather Alert

Sunday will be quite different than yesterday, as rain and snow return with much cooler temperatures.

Rain and snow are already over the western slope and mountains so drive carefully today through tomorrow.

Rain and snow will move in over the metro through the afternoon and evening.

Watches and warnings have been issued across the state into tomorrow.

As far as snowfall, the most impacted areas will be west and south metro locations. Those higher elevations of Boulder, Jefferson, Douglas, Elbert and El Paso Counties are more likely to pick up several inches of snowfall.

For Monday morning’s drive, we have a Pinpoint Weather Alert in place. Roads may be slushy/snowy/icy for roughly half of drivers in the metro areas. Again, Monday morning is likely to be the peak of impact for this system.

This will kick off an active week of weather, rain and snow chances will continue for several days.