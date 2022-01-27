Snow moves out Thursday afternoon; dry, mild weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has ended on the Front Range Thursday afternoon, leaving behind several inches of accumulation and slick side streets.

There will be some isolated snow showers in Southern Colorado Thursday evening before the state dries out.

Totals along the Front Range are about 2 to 4 inches of snow. Denver (Denver International Airport) picked up 2.8 inches.

Dry weather and sunshine will return for the next few days. High temperatures will hit the mid-40s on Friday, helping to quickly melt away the snow.

Saturday and Sunday will hit the 50s with dry weather through the weekend.

Another storm system takes aim at Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday that will bring cold temperatures and snowfall to the Front Range once again.