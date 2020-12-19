Snow moves out, sunshine and seasonal temperatures return Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system moved across Colorado Friday, bringing snowfall to the mountains and Front Range. Totals were under an inch for most places in metro Denver. The mountains saw up to 3 inches.

Snowfall is wrapping up on the Front Range this evening. The rest of the night will be dry up and down the Front Range. There will be a few lingering snow showers in the northern mountains that will clear out late tonight. Roads could still be slick in some spots in the higher elevations Friday evening.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will return on Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-40s with dry conditions.

Temperatures will heat up to the 50s Sunday through Tuesday. The next chance for precipitation will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Chances are low on the Front Range but snowfall is likely in the mountains late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will cool to the 30s Wednesday.

Dry weather returns for Thursday and Friday (Christmas Day) with highs in the 40s and 50s.