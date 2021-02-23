Pinpoint Weather Alert day for Wednesday when evening snow moves in

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and dry conditions. This was the last warm day before snow and cold move back in to Colorado.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be significantly cooler as a cold front pushes through with afternoon highs into the 30s. Snow showers will develop first in the foothills and higher elevations before moving onto the Front Range Wednesday evening.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been called for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as scattered snow showers will fall before ending midday Thursday.

Roads will likely only be wet in most places for the Wednesday evening commute but as the sun sets the commute will turn slick. There will be bigger impacts to travel and dangerous road conditions for the Thursday morning drive.

Metro Denver will see about 1 to 4 inches of snow with 1 to 3 inches on the northern Front Range. The Palmer Divide and foothills will see closer to 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Dry conditions will return by Thursday afternoon and stay into Friday. Temperatures will hit the 40s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will stay chilly in Denver with a 10 percent chance for showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

Snow chances will increase to 20 percent on Monday and Tuesday.