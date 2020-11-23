Snow moves in overnight; 1 inch for Denver, 3-6 inches south and west

DENVER (KDVR) — Most of today is dry, partly sunny in Denver and across the Front Range. Warm with a high of 61 degrees.

The mountains go partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. The best snow arrives tonight into Tuesday morning. 3-8 inches at most ski areas. Less north and more south (especially the San Juan Mountains). Highs today in the 30s and 40s. 20s tomorrow.

Snow continues on Tuesday morning then turns lighter by midday and then ending. Totals: 1 inch in Denver, 3-6 inches across the Palmer Divide and Foothills.

Dry on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks dry in Denver but the Mountains can expect snow by afternoon. Front Range highs in the 40s. Right now snow amounts range from 1-4 inches at the ski areas.

Light snow could brush Denver late Thursday into Friday morning 10-20% chance. Highs on Friday in the 40s.

Saturday looks dry.

Future radar 5am Tuesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast total snowfall next 36 hours. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.