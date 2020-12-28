Snow moves in later today with 1-2″ by Tuesday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting a dry morning rush hour with light snow developing by midday. Light snow continues afternoon, tonight and tapers-off Tuesday morning.

1-2 inches of total snow by Tuesday morning in Denver, Loveland, and Fort Collins. 2-4″ in Boulder, Lakewood, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock and Monument.

Watch for a slick Monday evening and Tuesday morning rush hour.

Central and Northern Mountain ski areas get 4-8 inches by Tuesday morning. This includes Loveland, Vail, Steamboat, Winter Park, Breckenridge. Much bigger snow in Telluride, Silverton, Purgatory and Wolf Creek where 1-2 feet is possible.

Drier Wednesday and Thursday.

Another fast moving storm system hits on Friday with light snow chances.

Drier on Saturday.

Forecast snowfall by Tuesday midday/afternoon.