Snow moves in for evening rush hour in Denver; Mountains stay cold, snowy Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — We could see an inch of snow accumulation in Denver between 4 p.m.-11 p.m. So, the evening rush could be slick. 1-4 inches possible across the Palmer Divide, Foothills, and mountains.

Colder highs in the 30s today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland Fort Collins.

Weather turns drier in Denver Tuesday through Sunday. However, the Mountains will continue to collect snow. There are two additional storm systems lined-up (WED/THR and SAT).

Veteran’s Day forecast: dry, sunny, highs in the 40s.

By the weekend, highs temps in the 40s in Denver and mostly dry.

Update on Wildfire Season 2020: We’re finally in a consistent storm track for the Mountains with colder temps and snowcover. Fuel moisture is increasing in smaller fuel categories. Energy Release Components are improving. Overall, the worst wildfire season on record is winding down.

Forecast snow next 24 hours. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.