Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow lingers Tuesday morning; some roads and highways are snow-covered

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting lingering morning snow across the I-70 Corridor, Foothills, Palmer Divide, and Front Range. One to two inches of additional accumulation is possible. Snow hangs on longest across the Palmer Divide. It will turn drier by midday into the afternoon.

Snow is starting to stick to some highways and roads. Several crashes have been reported.

We’re currently sitting at the 2nd Snowiest March on record. We need 2.7 inches or more of new snow at DIA to push us into 1st place. See chart below.

Spring comes roaring in the rest of this week and weekend. Much drier and warmer with high pressure. Highs reach the 60s and 70s through this weekend.

The Rockies Home Opener on Thursday looks dry, sunny, with highs in the 60s.

Easter on Sunday looks dry, sunny and 70s.

This truly marks a turning point in Colorado. The mountains can expect ‘Spring Skiing’ by this weekend with most resorts reaching daytime highs in the 40s and 50s at the base areas.

Forecast additional snowfall today.