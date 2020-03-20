Snow lingers, fog sets in overnight for parts of Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The main snowmaker has cleared but the Front Range is left with lingering snow for Friday evening before fog sets in by Saturday morning.

Through Friday evening, isolated snow showers will continue and may spread an additional inch or two of snowfall for the few areas they hit, most of us are to stay dry but chilly. Evening temperatures will be in the teens to 20s.

Overnight, fog develops and may be thick over parts of Northern Colorado, especially in Weld and Morgan Counties. Once the patchy fog lifts through Saturday morning, partly sunny skies return and a warm-up begins.

Saturday's highs hit the 40s and a few low 50s. Sunday will hit the 50s and 60s with more sunshine.

Monday through Wednesday the warmth continues with 50s and 60s, prior to a Thursday cool down along with some showers.