Alert
Gannon Stauch’s remains found in Florida, sheriff’s office says
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Snow lingers, fog sets in overnight for parts of Denver

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DENVER -- The main snowmaker has cleared but the Front Range is left with lingering snow for Friday evening before fog sets in by Saturday morning.

Through Friday evening, isolated snow showers will continue and may spread an additional inch or two of snowfall for the few areas they hit, most of us are to stay dry but chilly. Evening temperatures will be in the teens to 20s.

Overnight, fog develops and may be thick over parts of Northern Colorado, especially in Weld and Morgan Counties. Once the patchy fog lifts through Saturday morning, partly sunny skies return and a warm-up begins.

Saturday's highs hit the 40s and a few low 50s. Sunday will hit the 50s and 60s with more sunshine.

Monday through Wednesday the warmth continues with 50s and 60s, prior to a Thursday cool down along with some showers.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories