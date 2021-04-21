Snow likely Wednesday; Rain, snow Thursday then near 80 degrees this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 50% chance of flurries or snow showers today across the Front Range. That chance continues tonight into Thursday morning. Zero to one inch of snow accumulation possible in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs around 40 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 63 degrees.

The mountains can expect a 50% chance of snow today, tonight and Thursday. One to four inches of snow on the higher peaks. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Warmer with highs near 60 by Friday across the Front Range with a low chance for rain showers.

Drier and warmer this weekend. 70 on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday in Denver.

It can snow in May. Denver averages 1.7 inches of snow in May.