Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow accumulation for evening commute in Denver, earlier in Fort Collins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Snow arrives this afternoon with 1-3 inches of accumulation in Denver through the evening rush-hour. Temperatures fall into the 20s.

Snow continues in the Mountains and Foothills this afternoon and evening with 3-6 inches of accumulation.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert to highlight the impact of this snow. Watch for snow-covered roads as the sun sets. Roads could still be icy/snow-covered Thursday morning.

Turning drier on Thursday. Lingering light snow in the mountains early.

Dry and sunny on Friday. 40s.

Dry and warmer on Saturday 40s/50s. However, light mountain snow is possible.

A larger storm system hits the mountains on Sunday and continues into Monday. Heavy accumulations at the ski areas, 1-2 foot grand totals.

We're forecasting a higher chance for snow in Denver on Monday. Accumulation is possible. Colder highs in the 20s and 30s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.