Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow accumulation for evening commute in Denver, earlier in Fort Collins

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow accumulation for evening commute in Denver
Future radar 5pm today. Snow is possible (blue). Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

DENVER-- Snow arrives this afternoon with 1-3 inches of accumulation in Denver through the evening rush-hour.  Temperatures fall into the 20s.

Snow continues in the Mountains and Foothills this afternoon and evening with 3-6 inches of accumulation.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert to highlight the impact of this snow.  Watch for snow-covered roads as the sun sets.  Roads could still be icy/snow-covered Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer 10am

Turning drier on Thursday.  Lingering light snow in the mountains early.

Dry and sunny on Friday.  40s.

Dry and warmer on Saturday 40s/50s.  However, light mountain snow is possible.

A larger storm system hits the mountains on Sunday and continues into Monday.  Heavy accumulations at the ski areas, 1-2 foot grand totals.

We're forecasting a higher chance for snow in Denver on Monday.  Accumulation is possible.  Colder highs in the 20s and 30s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
