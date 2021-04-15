Snow hits Denver tonight with accumulation likely into Friday morning; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day tomorrow

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry morning rush but the evening rush hour is a different story.  Rain and or snow arrives between 3 and 5 p.m., then changes to all snow.  Snow tapers-off during the morning rush hour on Friday.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for Friday morning.

Snow hits the mountains earlier today and continues into Friday morning.  3-8 inches of accumulation with a few pockets up to 12 inches on the Divide high peaks.

Total snow in Denver is 2-6 inches by Friday morning with some melting too.  Expect wet, sloppy roads in Denver Friday morning and snowy roads West and possibly South. 

Boulder could see 6-8 inches.  Foothills 4-10 inches.  Mountains and ski areas 3-10 inches with pockets of 12″.  Palmer Divide 2-6 inches.  Fort Collins and NOCO 2-6 inches.

Lingering snow showers (20%) early Saturday in the Mountains then turning drier. 

Dry on Sunday.

The next cold front with snow hits Denver Monday night into Tuesday morning.

