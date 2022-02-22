Snow, frigid temperatures continue Tuesday night

DENVER (KDVR) — It was another cold and snowy day in Colorado. Temperatures did not make it higher than the single digits on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with the cold, some areas picked up small snowfall accumulations. The foothills and mountains saw about 1 to 4 inches of accumulation with less than an inch in metro Denver.

Parts of the southwest mountains have seen more than a foot of snow already.

There will be more scattered snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. The snow will come to an end late Wednesday night.

Additional accumulations will range from 1 to 4 inches. The west side of Interstate 25 is likely to see 4 inches, while metro Denver and along the Front Range will see 3 to 6 inches of additional snowfall in the foothills.

The mountains will see an additional 6 to 18 inches by Thursday morning.

Wednesday will be another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with temperatures staying in the teens. Sunshine and dry weather will be returning on Thursday with highs heating up to the 20s.

Denver will have a mild and dry weekend ahead with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.