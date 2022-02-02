Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Snow ends Wednesday evening, below-zero temps Thursday morning; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Weather Forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will come to an end Wednesday evening with bitterly cold temperatures left behind. It will remain a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Wednesday night.

Any additional accumulation before the snow comes to an end will be less than an inch in most spots. Roads will still be slick for the Wednesday evening drive.

Temperatures will fall below zero Thursday morning with the low reaching 4 below zero in Denver.

The rest of Thursday will be sunny and dry with a high of 21 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually heat up into the weekend with dry weather. Highs will hit the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Another chance for snow is possible in Denver Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

