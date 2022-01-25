Snow ends Tuesday night, another chance moves in Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is coming to an end Tuesday afternoon across metro Denver. Totals range from 3 to 5 inches across the city with closer to 6 inches into the foothills.

Most main roads and highways are in decent condition Tuesday afternoon but side streets and neighborhood roads could be slick for the evening drive.

Any additional snowfall from isolated showers Tuesday afternoon will total less than an inch. Dry weather will return overnight.

Temperatures will hit the 40s on Wednesday with sunshine and dry conditions.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday dropping temperatures into the 30s and bringing another chance of snow.

Scattered snow showers will move through Thursday morning and midday before breaking apart that afternoon and evening. As of right now, totals look small but they could still slow down the Thursday morning commute.

Dry and mild weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.