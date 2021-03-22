Snow ends this morning then clearing; two more storm systems lined-up: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Leftover snow this morning in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Castle Rock, and Fort Collins followed by clearing by around noon. Expect sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

The normal high in Denver right now is 56 degrees.

The mountains can expect lingering snow showers today. Heaviest snow will remain south of I-70 as the storm system departs. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

Two more storm systems are lined-up this week for Colorado, especially the mountains. The next one arrives Tuesday-Wednesday then again Friday.

1-4 inches across the Central and Northern Mountains Tuesday-Wednesday.

In Denver, drier on Tuesday morning then a chance for light snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Another chance for light snow on Friday in the Foothills and Palmer Divide.

The weekend looks drier and much warmer with 50s and even 60s!

Next storm system Tuesday-Wednesday.

Next storm system Tuesday-Wednesday.