Snow ends, cold night and then weekend warm-up in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will slowly end from north to south through the Thursday evening hours along the Front Range and in Denver. Some snow may linger past midnight in the foothills.

Additional accumulation of an inch or two is still possible. Roads will be slick after sunset, especially on side streets.

Friday will start off with cloudy skies followed by the return on sunshine. It’ll be cool with afternoon readings near 50 degrees. The snowmelt will get underway.

The weekend will be mainly sunny with only a stray shower south of downtown. Highs will return to the 60s.

Next week will bring more seasonal warm 60s and a few rain showers from time to time.